‘Yorme’ tells frontliners: Stay hydrated

“Be careful,” Domagoso told the assembled workers. “Always remember that you need to take care of yourselves as well.”

The advisory comes as the Philippines grapples with an El Niño weather event, which has triggered prolonged dry conditions and above-normal temperatures across Southeast Asia.

To recall, state weather bureau PAGASA placed Metro Manila under the “Extreme Caution” category for Monday.

Domagoso stressed the necessity of hydration, telling employees not to worry about the inconvenience of frequent bathroom breaks.

“Do not be afraid of having to urinate often; just make sure you drink plenty of water,” he said.

The mayor concluded his remarks with a note of optimism, referencing the traditional onset of May rains. “Just a few more days and Agua de Mayo will arrive. The weather will eventually cool down,” he said.