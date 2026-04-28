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Russian border region strike kills 3

Kyiv says its strikes inside Russia target military and energy sites to reduce Moscow’s war-funding capabilities.
A Ukrainian rescuer works at the site of an air attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A Ukrainian rescuer works at the site of an air attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo courtesy of AFP
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MOSCOW (AFP) — A Ukrainian drone attack Tuesday killed three civilians and wounded three others in Russia’s Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

“Three civilians were killed following drone attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. He said the drones struck a car, killing a man, and another location where a man and a woman died.

A Ukrainian rescuer works at the site of an air attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian strikes kill at least 16 across Ukraine

Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has regularly bombed Ukrainian infrastructure. Kyiv says its strikes inside Russia target military and energy sites to reduce Moscow’s war-funding capabilities.

In a related incident, debris from a Ukrainian drone ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Tuapse, southern Russia, local authorities reported.

A Ukrainian rescuer works at the site of an air attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
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