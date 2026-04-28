Russian border region strike kills 3

MOSCOW (AFP) — A Ukrainian drone attack Tuesday killed three civilians and wounded three others in Russia’s Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
“Three civilians were killed following drone attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. He said the drones struck a car, killing a man, and another location where a man and a woman died.
Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has regularly bombed Ukrainian infrastructure. Kyiv says its strikes inside Russia target military and energy sites to reduce Moscow’s war-funding capabilities.
In a related incident, debris from a Ukrainian drone ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Tuapse, southern Russia, local authorities reported.