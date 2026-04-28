RCBC posts 12% earnings growth in Q1

Consumer loans grew by 27 percent, outpacing broader industry trends despite economic headwinds, with key segments posting solid gains, including a 39-percent increase in auto loans, a 28-percent rise in credit card receivables, and a 17-percent expansion in housing loans, based on details in the report.

The bank said it continues to leverage data-driven acquisition strategies to focus on higher-quality credit segments, helping sustain portfolio growth.

Total deposits increased by 9 percent to P1 trillion, maintaining a current and savings account (CASA) ratio of 50 percent. Lower deposit costs, which declined by 29 percent year-on-year, supported the bank’s funding efficiency and balance sheet strength.

RCBC’s net interest margin improved to 5.2 percent, driven by expansion in higher-yielding consumer segments and reduced funding costs. Fee-based income also contributed to growth, with service fees and commissions rising 9 percent to P2.8 billion.

“Our focus has always been on building resilient platforms that scale responsibly, support growth, and deliver consistent value to our customers,” said Reggie Cariaso, president and chief executive officer of RCBC.

The bank recently raised P20.5 billion through its fixed-rate, peso-denominated Series G ASEAN Sustainability Bonds due 2029, marking the bank’s largest peso bond issuance to date.

Listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation last 8 April, the bonds carry a fixed coupon rate of 6.08 percent per annum. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to finance or refinance eligible green and social projects, in line with the bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework.