MSMEs at heart of NetSuite

“At the heart of NetSuite are small businesses,” Suxena said.

He described the current wave of AI as a “once-in-a-generation shift,” changing what companies should expect from their systems.

“Until now, companies would give an input asking for an output... Now, it’s a fundamental shift. You are expecting systems to proactively give you insights and make suggestions,” he said.

For MSMEs in the Philippines, where 99 percent of businesses fall under the category, the shift presents both an opportunity and a risk.

“If customers don’t do that, they will be left behind,” Suxena said.

Despite this, many smaller firms continue to rely on spreadsheets and fragmented systems.

NetSuite aims to bridge that gap by embedding AI directly into its enterprise resource planning platform, removing the need for separate investments or technical expertise.

“They don’t have to think of AI. They just have to think of their business,” Suxena said.

“It will automatically start generating insights,” he added.

The platform integrates finance, supply chain and customer data into a single system, allowing businesses to generate insights without complex setup.

Suxena said the goal is to make advanced technology accessible without adding complexity.