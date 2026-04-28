May fuel surcharge cut, but airfares stay high

Modestly ease air tickets cost

The reduction will modestly ease ticket costs, though the charges remain significant.

At Level 18, passengers will pay P593 to P1,734 for domestic flights and P1,958.44 to P14,561.87 for international trips originating from the Philippines.

These are slightly lower than Level 19 rates of P627 to P1,824 for domestic routes and P2,070.77 to P15,397.15 for international travel.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file their application with this Office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” the CAB said in its advisory.

Pricing response tightened

The CAB is also tightening its pricing response by shifting to a 15-day adjustment cycle from the previous monthly review, citing persistent volatility in jet fuel prices.

The shorter window is meant to cushion the impact of rapid cost swings on both airlines and passengers.

Fuel surcharge is an optional fee, separate from the base fare, that airlines may charge to recover costs from fluctuating jet fuel prices.