LEC draws strong global investor interest — Go

‘Interest from various investors’

“There is already traction. There is already interest from various investors,” Go said, noting that multiple projects under the corridor are moving forward.

Launched in 2024 as a joint venture among the Philippines, the United States and Japan, the LEC is designed to improve connectivity and logistics through large-scale investments in transport, energy, and digital infrastructure, while supporting high-value industries such as manufacturing and supply chain services.

Technical assistance

The United States recently ramped up its support through a $3.8-million technical assistance grant from the US Trade and Development Agency for the Subic–Clark–Manila–Batangas Railway, the LEC’s anchor project.

In addition, a $15-million allocation was announced by the US Department of State in coordination with the US Congress to catalyze private sector development in the LEC.

“We are encouraged by this growing momentum and remain committed to advancing concrete initiatives that will strengthen connectivity, attract high-quality investments, and create jobs across the region,” Go added.

Attracted support from key partners

The corridor has also attracted support from key partners such as the United States, Japan and other allied economies, particularly in developing strategic industries and enhancing supply chain resilience.

One project set to be launched within the LEC is the Pax Silica initiative, which will establish a 4,000-acre coordination hub. The Pax Silica Declaration aims to transform New Clark City into an industrial center focused on artificial intelligence innovation and investments, advancing the Philippine government’s goal of positioning the country as a key global player in emerging technologies.