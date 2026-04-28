King Charles aims mending ties with Trump

WASHINGTON (AFP) — King Charles III will call for reconciliation with the United States during a rare address to Congress on Tuesday, as he and Queen Camilla continue a four-day state visit aimed at mending the transatlantic rift over the Iran war.

The day will be dominated by ceremony, with a 21-gun salute and troop inspection welcoming the royals at the White House. Charles and Camilla will later meet privately with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office before attending a grand state dinner in the evening.