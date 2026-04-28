In a half-marathon race in Beijing, China, last Sunday, robot runners had improved, with several of them finishing more than 10 minutes ahead of their human counterparts, the NYP reported.

The winning robot, developed by Chinese smartphone brand Honor, finished the race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, several minutes faster than the half-marathon world record set by Ugandan ​runner Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon last month.

The robots ran autonomously by remote control in a separate lane to avoid colliding with human runners.

Meanwhile, scientists learned in an experiment that wild fish can also swim farther, though not in a race against human swimmers.

The finding was contained in a joint research released Monday by scientists at Australia’s Griffith University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.