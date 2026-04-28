Fajardo earns No. 8 Ring ranking

Miel Fajardo’s sensational 60-second demolition of Tobias Reyes in the Argentine’s hometown of Galvez weeks ago in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title elimination bout has caught The Ring magazine’s eye.
From out of nowhere, Fajardo assumed the No. 8 position among the world’s top 112-pounders in the Ring’s own rankings.
The stunning victory raised Fajardo’s win-loss-draw record to 14-3-2 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts and put him in the enviable position of mandatory challenger.
A clearer picture of what’s on the horizon for the 26-year-old Fajardo happens on 6 June or shortly after since defending champion Masamichi Yabuki will be putting the IBF 112-pound crown against Rene Calixto of Mexico in Tokoname, Japan.
In the meantime, the Agusan del Sur native will take it nice and easy as a reward for his landmark win over Tobias.
As soon as Yabuki takes care of business or Calixto scores an upset, expect Sean Gibbons, who runs Fajardo’s affairs, to put in motion the Filipino’s title opportunity.
“I am really excited with Fajardo’s career,” said Gibbons, who only started representing the heavy-handed contender last year.
Fajardo traveled close to 40 hours from Manila to get to Argentina for the Reyes showdown.
Despite the long and exhausting journey, Fajardo scored four knockdowns, including the first that took place just five seconds into the bout, en route to his biggest career win.