Fajardo earns No. 8 Ring ranking

The stunning victory raised Fajardo’s win-loss-draw record to 14-3-2 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts and put him in the enviable position of mandatory challenger.

A clearer picture of what’s on the horizon for the 26-year-old Fajardo happens on 6 June or shortly after since defending champion Masamichi Yabuki will be putting the IBF 112-pound crown against Rene Calixto of Mexico in Tokoname, Japan.

In the meantime, the Agusan del Sur native will take it nice and easy as a reward for his landmark win over Tobias.