DOE urges public to rely on official fuel price advisories

The Department of Energy (DOE) clarified that recent fuel price rollback announcements are based on consolidated data and internal computations, urging the public to rely on official advisories rather than social media reports.

In a DZRH interview, DOE Secretary Sharon Garin explained that the agency provides advance guidance on expected movements to ensure consistency across oil companies.

“We announce by weekend and by Monday it is officially released. It’s better to wait for official sources because industry reports can vary,” Garin said, noting that DOE computations are based on a rolling average of about three weeks to establish a minimum reference for price adjustments.

She addressed concerns that larger DOE-announced rollbacks may pressure oil firms, saying companies are still adjusting inventory purchased at earlier prices. She emphasized that profits should be properly contextualized over time and not based solely on short-term pricing.

Garin added that DOE is preparing to set maximum price increases, not just rollbacks, once computation frameworks are finalized. These will include global oil prices, transport costs, insurance, and exchange rate fluctuations.

On legal authority, she noted that price-setting measures are currently tied to the state of energy emergency under Executive Order 110.

“Without an energy emergency, the market is liberalized and we may not have the authority to directly set prices,” she said.

Despite high fuel prices—diesel previously ranging from P55 to P65 and now around P75—DOE said a return to pre-crisis levels is unlikely given global disruptions.

Garin also assured the public there is no expected power shortage despite extreme heat, although demand spikes remain a risk. She added that isolated supply concerns in provinces such as Mindoro and Catanduanes are being addressed, with government petroleum support available through PNOC at preferential rates.