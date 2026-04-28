DOE solar rollout trims TESDA energy bills

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the resulting savings can support TESDA’s core mandate, including expanding training programs, upgrading facilities, and improving access to technical and vocational education.

“This is more than the turnover of a solar facility. It is proof that the country’s clean energy ambitions are taking shape in government institutions, in training centers, and in communities,” Garin said.

“Through this 40-kWp Solar PV System, we are showing that the government must lead by example. We are not waiting. The government is going first.”

DOE implemented the project under the Government Energy Management Program, which promotes energy efficiency and renewable energy use across public institutions.

To build on the project’s completion, the DOE said it will scale similar solar installations across more government facilities to strengthen energy security, improve affordability, and support long-term sustainability goals.