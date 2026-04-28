Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A gesture may make your whole day happy. It could be a surprise.

Health: Practice taking warm baths or using hot compress when your body feels sore.

Career: Your teamwork is going well. Your bosses are noticing it.

Wealth: Good day for budgeting. Avoid impulse buying.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a green pouch with rice grains for continuous abundance.