SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (29 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A gesture may make your whole day happy. It could be a surprise.

Health: Practice taking warm baths or using hot compress when your body feels sore.

Career: Your teamwork is going well. Your bosses are noticing it.

Wealth: Good day for budgeting. Avoid impulse buying.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a green pouch with rice grains for continuous abundance.

OX

Love: Be open to your partner’s feelings. There may be something they have long kept inside.

Health: Reduce salt intake. Take care of kidney and blood pressure health.

Career: A colleague may offer help. Do not hesitate to accept it.

Wealth: You may receive a tip from a regular client or friend.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Place a small water feature in the north area of your home for career luck.

TIGER

Love: Someone may try to make up for past shortcomings. Listen to them.

Health: Eat warm soup to help ease body coldness.

Career: Workflow will be smooth if you follow your planned schedule.

Wealth: Additional income may come if you stay disciplined

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place a wind chime near the door to clear stagnant energy at home.

RABBIT

Love: Do not lead someone on if you are not serious.

Health: Go jogging or brisk walking to refresh your body.

Career: You may discover a shortcut or a more efficient way of working.

Wealth: You may save money through promos or free services.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a red envelope under your bed to prevent bad dreams.

DRAGON

Love: Your partner will become sweeter if you show effort first.

Health: Avoid overeating at night as it is bad for digestion.

Career: A new training or seminar may give you additional knowledge.

Wealth: A good day to buy business tools or household essentials.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Place a gold coin charm on your table for household prosperity.

SNAKE

Love: Someone has been observing you for a long time and may finally confess.

Health: Take care of your back and avoid lifting heavy objects.

Career: You are in the spotlight today. Maximize the opportunity.

Wealth: There may be sudden expenses, but something will also come in return.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Place a jade charm in your coin purse for protection and abundance.

HORSE

Love: The person you have been waiting for may finally show signs. Open your heart.

Health: Be careful of allergies. Avoid dust and dirt buildup.

Career: A delayed promotion may push through. Keep faith.

Wealth: A gift or token of appreciation may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Place a silver coin under your work table.

GOAT

Love: Relationships improve when respect is prioritized.

Health: Avoid overthinking as it drains your energy.

Career: An agreement may open new opportunities for you.

Wealth: A new source of income may come in small but steady flow.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 2

Advice: Place an amethyst crystal in your workspace for focus and guidance.

MONKEY

Love: Jealousy may be growing. Talk it out before it worsens.

Health: Maintain proper posture while working.

Career: Someone may help you even without being asked.

Wealth: Do not spend just to keep up with others. Stick to your needs.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Place a gold ingot on your altar to strengthen wealth energy at home.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone may confess their feelings. Use your intuition before responding.

Health: Avoid raw or salty food.

Career: A sudden meeting may happen. Prepare yourself and your documents.

Wealth: A good day to budget and save.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 7

Advice: Carry a gray pouch with rice and coins for financial protection.

DOG

Love: A past acquaintance may reconnect. This could be a fresh start.

Health: Stay hydrated, especially in hot weather.

Career: Your energy is strong. Finish pending tasks.

Wealth: Small online or extra income may come.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 4

Advice: Place a purple charm under your pillow for emotional and dream protection.

PIG

Love: If single, you may meet someone with soulmate-like energy.

Health: Eat calcium-rich food for strong bones.

Career: You may be trusted with an important role. Do not waste the opportunity.

Wealth: A long-awaited return on investment may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: Place a silver charm in your wallet to protect your income.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph