Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A gesture may make your whole day happy. It could be a surprise.
Health: Practice taking warm baths or using hot compress when your body feels sore.
Career: Your teamwork is going well. Your bosses are noticing it.
Wealth: Good day for budgeting. Avoid impulse buying.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a green pouch with rice grains for continuous abundance.
OX
Love: Be open to your partner’s feelings. There may be something they have long kept inside.
Health: Reduce salt intake. Take care of kidney and blood pressure health.
Career: A colleague may offer help. Do not hesitate to accept it.
Wealth: You may receive a tip from a regular client or friend.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Place a small water feature in the north area of your home for career luck.
TIGER
Love: Someone may try to make up for past shortcomings. Listen to them.
Health: Eat warm soup to help ease body coldness.
Career: Workflow will be smooth if you follow your planned schedule.
Wealth: Additional income may come if you stay disciplined
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place a wind chime near the door to clear stagnant energy at home.
RABBIT
Love: Do not lead someone on if you are not serious.
Health: Go jogging or brisk walking to refresh your body.
Career: You may discover a shortcut or a more efficient way of working.
Wealth: You may save money through promos or free services.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Place a red envelope under your bed to prevent bad dreams.
DRAGON
Love: Your partner will become sweeter if you show effort first.
Health: Avoid overeating at night as it is bad for digestion.
Career: A new training or seminar may give you additional knowledge.
Wealth: A good day to buy business tools or household essentials.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Place a gold coin charm on your table for household prosperity.
SNAKE
Love: Someone has been observing you for a long time and may finally confess.
Health: Take care of your back and avoid lifting heavy objects.
Career: You are in the spotlight today. Maximize the opportunity.
Wealth: There may be sudden expenses, but something will also come in return.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Place a jade charm in your coin purse for protection and abundance.
HORSE
Love: The person you have been waiting for may finally show signs. Open your heart.
Health: Be careful of allergies. Avoid dust and dirt buildup.
Career: A delayed promotion may push through. Keep faith.
Wealth: A gift or token of appreciation may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Place a silver coin under your work table.
GOAT
Love: Relationships improve when respect is prioritized.
Health: Avoid overthinking as it drains your energy.
Career: An agreement may open new opportunities for you.
Wealth: A new source of income may come in small but steady flow.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 2
Advice: Place an amethyst crystal in your workspace for focus and guidance.
MONKEY
Love: Jealousy may be growing. Talk it out before it worsens.
Health: Maintain proper posture while working.
Career: Someone may help you even without being asked.
Wealth: Do not spend just to keep up with others. Stick to your needs.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Place a gold ingot on your altar to strengthen wealth energy at home.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone may confess their feelings. Use your intuition before responding.
Health: Avoid raw or salty food.
Career: A sudden meeting may happen. Prepare yourself and your documents.
Wealth: A good day to budget and save.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 7
Advice: Carry a gray pouch with rice and coins for financial protection.
DOG
Love: A past acquaintance may reconnect. This could be a fresh start.
Health: Stay hydrated, especially in hot weather.
Career: Your energy is strong. Finish pending tasks.
Wealth: Small online or extra income may come.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 4
Advice: Place a purple charm under your pillow for emotional and dream protection.
PIG
Love: If single, you may meet someone with soulmate-like energy.
Health: Eat calcium-rich food for strong bones.
Career: You may be trusted with an important role. Do not waste the opportunity.
Wealth: A long-awaited return on investment may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: Place a silver charm in your wallet to protect your income.