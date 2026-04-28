Bubbles, Michael Jackson's chimpanzee, finds life at sanctuary

Like many aging chimpanzees, Bubbles finds comfort in familiarity and social bonds. He spends his days with his longtime companions — “relaxing with his social group, exploring his habitat, foraging for treats, or simply watching the world around him with curiosity,” the Instagram post read.

Bubbles’ early life unfolded under intense public attention, but the sanctuary emphasized that his story over the past two decades has been defined by something far more meaningful. “For the last two decades, his life has been about something very important: companionship, stability… and making choices about how he spends his days,” it said.

The Center for Great Apes, which rescues and rehabilitates primates from entertainment and research backgrounds, underscored its mission to provide animals like Bubbles with a “dignified retirement.” His transition, it added, reflects the profound impact of sanctuary life.

“For a high-profile resident like Bubbles, the transition… is a powerful testament to the sanctuary’s impact,” the organization noted. “It’s a reminder that peace, security, and quality of life for a chimpanzee is also the presence of a troop, the freedom to climb, and the right to simply be.”

With renewed interest in Jackson’s life, Bubbles is back in the spotlight. But now he is living a calm, well-cared-for life with the freedom to simply be a chimpanzee.

“That’s what sanctuary is all about — giving chimpanzees like Bubbles the opportunity to just be chimpanzees.”