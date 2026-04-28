A global stage, a Filipino voice: Mark Mabasa carries OPM to the world

Filipino excellence took center stage once again as Mark Mabasa delivered a stirring performance at the ASEAN Rhythms cultural showcase held at the University of California, Los Angeles —proving that world-class Pinoy talent knows no borders.

Representing the Philippines as the sole Filipino act invited by the Philippine Embassy in Los Angeles , Mabasa stood shoulder to shoulder with performers from across Southeast Asia. Yet, it was his voice—rich, emotional, and unmistakably Filipino—that resonated far beyond language and geography.

Taking the stage, the former The X Factor Philippines standout delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Babalik Ka Rin,” spotlighting the depth of Original Pilipino Music. He followed it with “Heal the World,” transforming the venue into a shared space of reflection and unity as the multicultural audience joined in—an organic moment that transcended cultural divides.

For Mabasa, the experience was both a triumph and a responsibility.

“Representing the Philippines at ASEAN 2026 is both an honor and a priviledge especially since I was chosen by the Philippine Embassy in LA sobrang saya ko kahit alam ko di naintindihan ng ibang audience ang lyrics ng song ko na appreciate pa rin nila despite our different cultures and languages and at the same time I felt pressured kasi once you stepped onstage alam mo yung dala mo ang pangalan ng bansa mo at kapag narinig nila ang Philippines bigla nagiging alive and energetic ang crowd!” he said.

That surge of energy from the crowd became a defining moment of the night—one that underscored the global appeal of Filipino artistry. Even without fully understanding the language, the audience responded to the emotion, the sincerity, and the unmistakable soul embedded in every note.

Mabasa’s journey—from a promising contender on local television to representing the Philippines on an international cultural platform—reflects a larger narrative of Filipino talent breaking through global spaces. His UCLA performance was not just a personal milestone; it was a testament to the power of OPM and the artistry of Filipinos to connect, inspire, and move audiences worldwide.

On a stage filled with diverse voices, it was a Filipino voice that reminded everyone: world-class talent speaks a universal language.