Tiu Laurel warns of triple global shocks

“I guess we started in a negative note. In a sense, we are in the wild, wild west at this moment,” he said. “I think it’s also the worst time to be the secretary of agriculture.”

Increasingly erratic weather

The agriculture chief pointed to increasingly erratic weather patterns linked to climate change, including repeated El Niño and La Niña cycles that disrupt planting and harvest cycles.

These are compounded by ongoing threats such as African swine fever and avian influenza, which continue to affect livestock supply and drive price pressures.

He also cited geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as lingering pandemic effects that have unsettled global supply chains and triggered periodic export restrictions on key commodities.

‘A little bit extreme’

“As a businessman before, this is kind of normal,” he said. “Sometimes exports are cut, there is ASF here, bird flu there, supply chains are disrupted. So I kind of see this as normal, but a little bit extreme this time.”

Tiu Laurel said the overlapping nature of these risks signals a shift from isolated disruptions to a more persistent pattern of global instability, requiring governments to adopt more flexible and market-oriented strategies.

For the Philippines, he identified production cost inefficiencies as a major constraint, citing gaps in infrastructure and logistics that undermine competitiveness.

“What we have to tackle is the low cost of producing products, which would involve infrastructure and logistics,” he said.

Competitive in product

quality and marketing

While noting that the country remains competitive in product quality and marketing, he stressed that cost structures will ultimately determine the resilience of both domestic supply and export performance.

Despite the challenges, Tiu Laurel underscored the continued relevance of the World Trade Organization as a platform for dialogue in an increasingly fragmented global trade environment.

“As a venue alone, it is already important,” he said. “A place where people can talk and meet always helps, especially in situations like this.”

His remarks reflect a growing recognition that agriculture policy must now contend with multiple, overlapping risks, forcing governments to rethink how they secure food supply and navigate global trade uncertainties.