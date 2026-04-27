Spotlight trained on ‘killings’ under Marcos

“When killings happen in different places and in the same manner, this is no longer a simple mistake. This is the result of security and counterinsurgency policies that systematically target and control communities,” she said in Filipino.

The armed conflict in Negros Occidental reportedly occurred on 19 April and resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals, including two University of the Philippines students and two Filipino-Americans.

Cullamat also cited an incident in Zamboanga City in which a 12-year-old Moro child and a 16-year-old Lumad student were killed during a joint military operation by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police.

She said the killings were not isolated incidents but part of a continuing pattern of violence allegedly linked to practices from the previous administration.

“When these kinds of cases keep happening and civilians are the victims, it is clear there is a pattern of violence that must be held accountable,” she said.

Cullamat said it’s crucial for the Philippines to once again fall under ICC jurisdiction, arguing that local mechanisms remain limited in holding individuals accountable for unlawful killings.

On Sunday, 26 April, the Commission on Human Rights announced that it would conduct an independent investigation into the 19 April incident to determine whether those killed were rebels or civilians.

Malacañang Palace, however, maintained that all those killed in the encounter were armed, citing reports from the AFP.