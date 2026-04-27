Phl locks in 178M liters of diesel buffer

The total volume, 178,331,781 liters, was procured through the Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corporation (PNOC-EC) under Executive Order No. 110, underscoring a more assertive approach to energy security.

Delivered in phases, the shipments were strategically routed to key hubs in Batangas, Subic, and Davao City—placing supply closer to major demand centers and streamlining distribution across the country.

With these reserves in place, the Department of Energy (DOE) expects to reinforce operations in fuel-reliant sectors such as transport, logistics, power generation, and agriculture.

Aside from immediate supply, the move is also seen cushioning the broader economy from disruptions that could cascade into higher costs and strained supply chains.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the DOE will continue coordinating with industry players to closely track inventory levels and ensure fuel moves where and when it is needed.

“The arrival of all four diesel shipments shows that the government is acting with urgency to protect the country’s fuel supply,” Garin said.

“As the Middle East conflict continues, our priority is to ensure that the Philippines remains prepared, adequately supplied, and able to respond swiftly to developments that may affect fuel availability and market stability.”