Palace: Carpio free to file raps vs AMLC, BSP officials

Malacañang on Monday said it respects the decision of lawyer Manases Carpio, husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, to file criminal complaints against officials of the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinasover the alleged disclosure of bank records during House hearings.

Carpio also filed complaints against several members of the House Committee on Justice for alleged violations of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Bank Secrecy Law, and the Data Privacy Act.