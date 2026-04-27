(April 27 2026) San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora lead the pre-launch of the “Ligtas Tigdas” Campaign and conducted the ceremonial vaccination covering routine and catch-up immunization, including HPV and tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccines., with officials from the Department of Health (DOH), international organizations, medical societies, and community stakeholders. Organized in partnership with the DOH – Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCHD), the initiative supports the World Health Organization’s Immunization Agenda 2030, which aims to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines and that no child is left behind. Anchored on the global theme “For Every Generation, Vaccines Work” and the localized message “Bakuna at Proteksyon ni Baby, My Responsibility,” the activity emphasizes shared responsibility among families, communities, and government in protecting children and vulnerable populations against vaccine-preventable diseases. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (April 27 2026) San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora lead the pre-launch of the “Ligtas Tigdas” Campaign and conducted the ceremonial vaccination covering routine and catch-up immunization, including HPV and tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccines., with officials from the Department of Health (DOH), international organizations, medical societies, and community stakeholders. Organized in partnership with the DOH – Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCHD), the initiative supports the World Health Organization’s Immunization Agenda 2030, which aims to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines and that no child is left behind. Anchored on the global theme “For Every Generation, Vaccines Work” and the localized message “Bakuna at Proteksyon ni Baby, My Responsibility,” the activity emphasizes shared responsibility among families, communities, and government in protecting children and vulnerable populations against vaccine-preventable diseases. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR