Jokic, Randle fined for late-game scuffle

Minnesota took a 3-1 series lead with a 112-96 victory on Saturday. The Timberwolves had a double-digit lead with seconds on the clock when Jaden McDaniels casually made an open layup.

An irked Jokic, who like most of the players expected McDaniels to let the clock run down, raced to confront him and a shoving match ensued with Randle among those getting involved.

Jokic and Randle were both ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jokic said he didn't regret his actions "because he scored after everybody stopped playing."

McDaniels, who had raised tensions earlier in the series with a jab at the Nuggets "bad" defense, was also unrepentant.

"The clock still be running," he said.

Meanwhile, Minnesota star Anthony Edwards will miss several weeks with a left knee bone bruise suffered in the Timberwolves' win over Denver in Game 4 of their NBA playoff series.

All-Star guard Edwards was hurt when he came down awkwardly after rising to defend a shot at the basket, hyperextending his left knee.

ESPN reported that medical tests ruled out ligament damage, but Edwards is still expected to miss the rest of the Timberwolves' first-round series and, if they advance, at least part of the second round.