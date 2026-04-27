From newsroom to world stage: NHCP opens permanent exhibit on National Artist Carlos P. Romulo

The NHCP said the exhibit, curated by Ryan Tan, “highlights Romulo’s pivotal role in shaping Philippine foreign policy and advancing peaceful diplomacy, multilateralism and international cooperation during critical moments of the 20th century.”

“It presents Romulo as a driving force in world affairs — one who advanced dialogue amid conflict and asserted the voice of small nations on the global stage,” it added.

A life in public service

A native of Camiling, Tarlac, Romulo (1899–1985) made history as the first Asian to serve as president of the United Nations General Assembly, a position he held from 1949 to 1950.

After graduating in 1918, he taught English at his alma mater, the University of the Philippines, where he would later serve as president from 1962 to 1968.

His career in journalism began early. He was associate editor of the Philippines Herald (1917 to 1925), editor of the Manila Tribune (1925 to 1930), and later publisher of the DMHM (Debate–Mabuhay–Herald–Monday Mail) newspaper chain. He also served as general manager of the Far Eastern Broadcasting Corporation.

During World War II, Romulo continued writing while serving as press relations officer to Douglas MacArthur and as Secretary of Public Information and Public Relations in the War Cabinet of Manuel L. Quezon.

He later held key government posts, including Secretary of Foreign Affairs (1950 to 1952), Secretary of Education (1962 to 1968), and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as a member of the Batasang Pambansa during the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos.

Prolific writer

Aside from public service, Romulo maintained a prolific literary career. His plays include Rizal: A Chronicle Play (1926) and Daughters for Sale (1924). Among his notable books are I Saw the Fall of the Philippines (1942), The Meaning of Bandung: The Magsaysay Story (1956), and In the Mainstream of Diplomacy (1971).

His 1955 book Crusade in Asia received the Hellenic University Club of Philadelphia Award.

Romulo was declared National Artist for literature in 1984.

The Presidential Car Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Impetus exhibit may also be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/ImpetusRomulo.