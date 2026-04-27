David Licauco leads quirky redemption tale in 'Samahan ng mga Makasalanan'

GMA Pictures’ satirical comedy Samahan ng mga Makasalanan is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Directed by Benedict Mique, the film stars David Licauco as Deacon Sam, an earnest young man sent to Sto. Kristo, a town widely known for its sinful reputation.

Determined to inspire change, Sam launches a group called the “Samahan ng mga Makasalanan,” hoping to guide the townspeople toward redemption. But as his mission begins to take effect, he finds himself confronting unexpected personal trials that test both his faith and resolve.

Also part of the ensemble are Sanya Lopez, Joel Torre, Soliman Cruz, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar, Chariz Solomon, and Liezel Lopez, among others.

The screenplay was penned by Mique alongside Aya Anunciacion.