Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Be honest with your feelings. Do not hide your resentment.
Health: Do not push your body when you are already tired. Rest is important.
Career: You have an idea that may surprise your colleagues. It is time to share it.
Wealth: There is a parked fund. Use it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a yellow crystal in your wallet for long-term stability.
OX
Love: The energy is good for expressing your feelings. They will listen.
Health: Reduce salty and oily foods.
Career: You may be placed in a leadership role unexpectedly.
Wealth: It is a good day to plan holiday expenses ahead of time.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Light sandalwood incense in the afternoon to clear stagnant energy at home.
TIGER
Love: A confession may open a new path for your heart.
Health: Avoid instant noodles and overly processed food.
Career: The day favors meetings and negotiations.
Wealth: You may find a discount or good deal today.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a white crystal cluster in your workspace for mental clarity.
RABBIT
Love: A secret admirer may be around you. Observe the people close to you.
Health: Keep your body warm in cold weather. Do not go out with wet hair.
Career: Positive news may come from a former contact or partner.
Wealth: A small gift related to business may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Carry a jade bracelet for protection in health and business.
DRAGON
Love: It is not too late to say sorry or explain yourself.
Health: Reduce coffee intake if you are having trouble sleeping.
Career: A new office friend may become close to you.
Wealth: Extra income may come. Use it for preparations or gifts.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a water fountain in the north area of your home to activate career luck.
SNAKE
Love: The day feels sweet when you show appreciation for small things.
Health: Do not skip breakfast. It gives you energy for the whole day.
Career: Your helpful attitude will be noticed by superiors.
Wealth: Do not waste extra income. Use it for practical needs.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a gold coin charm in your wallet for continuous financial blessings.
HORSE
Love: A message may arrive that will make your heart beat again.
Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to avoid infection.
Career: Your good relationship with co-workers should continue.
Wealth: There is luck in small business or online selling.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a fortune plant near your window for continuous good luck.
GOAT
Love: Your partner may feel distant. Take the first step to reconcile.
Health: Reduce cold drinks, especially if you have a cough.
Career: A sudden schedule change may happen. Be flexible.
Wealth: Unexpected money may arrive today.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a blue crystal in your workspace for focus and protection from gossip.
MONKEY
Love: A past lover may return. The decision is yours.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid mosquitoes.
Career: A new long-term project may begin.
Wealth: You may earn from a long-planned idea.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Place citrine in your coin jar to increase savings.
ROOSTER
Love: You will gain clarity and know who you truly love.
Health: Rest if your body hurts. Do not force yourself to work.
Career: Someone is willing to help you. Do not hesitate to ask.
Wealth: Something you have long wanted to buy is better postponed for now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a red tassel charm in your bag for daily protection and luck.
DOG
Love: Unexpected excitement may come from someone you barely know.
Health: Eat moringa or iron-rich vegetables for added strength.
Career: A new proposal may come. Study it carefully before agreeing.
Wealth: Small unexpected income may appear.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 2
Advice: Place orange calcite in your office for creativity and positive energy.
PIG
Love: Misunderstandings with your partner may be resolved. Talk things through sincerely.
Health: Avoid salty and oily foods.
Career: You may be trusted with a new responsibility. Show your capability.
Wealth: A good deal may come if you negotiate well.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place white quartz in your study area for clear decision making.