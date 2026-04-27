Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Be honest with your feelings. Do not hide your resentment.

Health: Do not push your body when you are already tired. Rest is important.

Career: You have an idea that may surprise your colleagues. It is time to share it.

Wealth: There is a parked fund. Use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a yellow crystal in your wallet for long-term stability.