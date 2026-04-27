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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (28 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Be honest with your feelings. Do not hide your resentment.

Health: Do not push your body when you are already tired. Rest is important.

Career: You have an idea that may surprise your colleagues. It is time to share it.

Wealth: There is a parked fund. Use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a yellow crystal in your wallet for long-term stability.

OX

Love: The energy is good for expressing your feelings. They will listen.

Health: Reduce salty and oily foods.

Career: You may be placed in a leadership role unexpectedly.

Wealth: It is a good day to plan holiday expenses ahead of time.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Light sandalwood incense in the afternoon to clear stagnant energy at home.

TIGER

Love: A confession may open a new path for your heart.

Health: Avoid instant noodles and overly processed food.

Career: The day favors meetings and negotiations.

Wealth: You may find a discount or good deal today.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a white crystal cluster in your workspace for mental clarity.

RABBIT

Love: A secret admirer may be around you. Observe the people close to you.

Health: Keep your body warm in cold weather. Do not go out with wet hair.

Career: Positive news may come from a former contact or partner.

Wealth: A small gift related to business may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Carry a jade bracelet for protection in health and business.

DRAGON

Love: It is not too late to say sorry or explain yourself.

Health: Reduce coffee intake if you are having trouble sleeping.

Career: A new office friend may become close to you.

Wealth: Extra income may come. Use it for preparations or gifts.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a water fountain in the north area of your home to activate career luck.

SNAKE

Love: The day feels sweet when you show appreciation for small things.

Health: Do not skip breakfast. It gives you energy for the whole day.

Career: Your helpful attitude will be noticed by superiors.

Wealth: Do not waste extra income. Use it for practical needs.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a gold coin charm in your wallet for continuous financial blessings.

HORSE

Love: A message may arrive that will make your heart beat again.

Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to avoid infection.

Career: Your good relationship with co-workers should continue.

Wealth: There is luck in small business or online selling.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a fortune plant near your window for continuous good luck.

GOAT

Love: Your partner may feel distant. Take the first step to reconcile.

Health: Reduce cold drinks, especially if you have a cough.

Career: A sudden schedule change may happen. Be flexible.

Wealth: Unexpected money may arrive today.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a blue crystal in your workspace for focus and protection from gossip.

MONKEY

Love: A past lover may return. The decision is yours.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid mosquitoes.

Career: A new long-term project may begin.

Wealth: You may earn from a long-planned idea.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Place citrine in your coin jar to increase savings.

ROOSTER

Love: You will gain clarity and know who you truly love.

Health: Rest if your body hurts. Do not force yourself to work.

Career: Someone is willing to help you. Do not hesitate to ask.

Wealth: Something you have long wanted to buy is better postponed for now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a red tassel charm in your bag for daily protection and luck.

DOG

Love: Unexpected excitement may come from someone you barely know.

Health: Eat moringa or iron-rich vegetables for added strength.

Career: A new proposal may come. Study it carefully before agreeing.

Wealth: Small unexpected income may appear.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 2

Advice: Place orange calcite in your office for creativity and positive energy.

PIG

Love: Misunderstandings with your partner may be resolved. Talk things through sincerely.

Health: Avoid salty and oily foods.

Career: You may be trusted with a new responsibility. Show your capability.

Wealth: A good deal may come if you negotiate well.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place white quartz in your study area for clear decision making.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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