BOI partners with banks to attract more Japanese FDI

Cagatan said the agreement provides a framework for regular coordination, enhanced information exchange, and joint investment promotion activities.

“We recognize that in Japan’s business environment, relationships and trust are foundational. In the same way, the BOI places strong importance on building long-term, collaborative partnerships. Hence, we see this partnership as a way to better support companies that are exploring or expanding their presence in the Philippines,” he said.

Cariaso welcomed the partnership, noting it would expand the reach of RCBC and SMBC to cover a broader range of industries, including those serving the domestic market.

“To our partners at the BOI: you are the architects of the Philippine investment landscape. While our previous efforts focused on specific economic zones, this MOU allows us to reach a broader universe of industries,” he said.

Uchida expressed confidence that the partnership would help attract high-quality foreign direct investments from Japan and other countries.

“Through our collaboration with BOI and RCBC, SMBC looks forward to jointly promoting activities, such as organizing investment seminars and extending assistance to investors, that aim to enhance the Philippines’ competitiveness,” he said.

SMBC is the core banking subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and was the first foreign bank to establish a branch in the Philippines following the liberalization of foreign bank entry in 2015.

RCBC is the fifth-largest privately owned universal bank in the country, with 469 branches nationwide as of March 2025.

The BOI said it has maintained close collaboration with both institutions through investment promotion activities, including seminars, business matching, and investor facilitation.

Data showed foreign direct investment inflows from Japan reached $904.15 million in 2025, while approved investments totaled P34.03 billion.

Japanese firms remain key players in sectors such as electronics and semiconductors, automotive manufacturing, infrastructure, and IT-BPM, reinforcing Japan’s role as one of the Philippines’ major economic partners.