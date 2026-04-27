Annual ‘Hakot Relay’ expands to Visayas amid rising cost of goods

Puregold Price Club Inc. launched the second year of its annual Hakot Relay on 25 April, drawing thousands to Iloilo Sunset Boulevard for a race designed to provide inflation relief through large-scale grocery giveaways.

The event, which served as the 2026 series opener, saw more than 4,000 participants from across the Visayas region, including Antique, Bacolod, Cebu, and Panay. In response to the rising prices of household staples, the company distributed at least 12,000 grocery packs to runners.

Each pack included a variety of everyday necessities, ranging from pantry essentials and snacks to hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

"We’re happy to introduce the Hakot Relay to more regions this year, starting with the Visayas," said Puregold president Vincent Co. "It’s our way of giving back by helping in a simple but meaningful way."

The relay follows the format of the 2025 inaugural event, which gained social media attention for its unconventional "loot." This year’s participants navigated race waves and "loot stations" featuring surprise item drops.

Along with finisher medals and exclusive merchandise, the event featured live performances by Filipino hip-hop artists Skusta Clee and Flow G.

The Iloilo leg marks the beginning of a larger circuit, with Puregold scheduled to hold upcoming Hakot Relay events in Southern Luzon and Metro Manila.

The company stated the initiative is part of a broader effort to provide a "panalo" experience for Filipino consumers facing economic challenges.