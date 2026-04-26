Villaroman: Aboitiz powers renewable energy future

Together with the existing Makban geothermal facility in Laguna, Aboitiz Renewables now operates over 1,200 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity in the province alone.

The addition of CBK has pushed the company’s total installed dependable capacity above three gigawatts, with hydropower accounting for 57 percent of the portfolio.

The balanced mix, solar for daytime generation, hydro and pumped storage for dispatchable power, and geothermal for baseload, gives Aboitiz Renewables a unique edge in delivering firm, continuous clean energy.

The solar build-out that preceded CBK was equally massive. In October 2025, the 93-megawatt-peak (MWp) San Manuel solar power plant in Pangasinan came online, its third facility in the province and the company’s sixth overall.

Earlier that year, the 173-MWp Calatrava solar project in Negros Occidental secured its Final Certificate of Approval to Connect, becoming the largest operating solar PV farm in the Visayas.

The project earned Aboitiz Renewables the “Independent Power Producer of the Year” award at the 2025 Asian Power Awards in Kuala Lumpur.

“We appreciate NGCP (state grid operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for working closely with us,” Villaroman said.

The facility helps distribution utilities meet their Renewable Portfolio Standards obligations while advancing national energy-transition goals. These projects were not built on prime farmland.

The 95-MWp Cayanga-Bugallon and 159-MWp Laoag solar plants in Pangasinan sit on repurposed, non-arable, sloping ground.

The 47-MWp Armenia solar facility in Tarlac, energized in November 2024, was the company’s first in Central Luzon. Even the pioneering 59-MWp San Carlos Sun Power Inc. (SacaSun) plant in Negros Occidental, now eight years without a lost-time incident, continues to set safety benchmarks recognized by the Department of Energy and the Safety and Health Association of the Philippines Energy Sector.