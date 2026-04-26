Signals vs noise

Signals are those matters that bear a direct and measurable impact on the lives of Filipinos. The ongoing oil crisis, aggravated by geopolitical instability, is one such signal. It affects transport costs, food prices, and ultimately inflation. It is not merely a headline; it is a daily burden carried by commuters and businesses alike.

Government response must therefore be anchored on energy security, diversification of supply, and calibrated fiscal intervention. Executive issuances, such as the declaration of a state of national energy emergency, are not symbolic acts. They must translate into policy coherence and operational urgency.

Poverty alleviation is another signal that requires no embellishment. It is the baseline metric of governance. Programs on social protection, job creation, and regional development must be pursued with consistency, not episodic bursts tied to political cycles, i.e., the “ayuda” culture.

The same holds true for the business economy. Investor confidence is built on predictability, regulatory clarity, and institutional integrity. When businesses hesitate, employment stalls. When employment stalls, poverty deepens. These are interconnected signals that government must read with precision.

Noise, on the other hand, is often political in nature. It thrives on spectacle and thrives even more on division. The impeachment proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte, while constitutionally grounded, risk becoming a prolonged exercise in political positioning if not handled with restraint and focus.

Similarly, the ongoing scrutiny of personalities in the Department of Public Works and Highways flood control controversy, though necessary for accountability, can devolve into a cycle of blame that obscures the more pressing need for systemic reform in infrastructure planning and execution.

This is not to suggest that accountability mechanisms are noise. They are essential pillars of democratic governance. However, when these processes dominate the national agenda to the detriment of economic and social imperatives, the balance is lost. Government cannot afford to be reactive to political stimuli while remaining passive on structural challenges.

The line, therefore, must be drawn on the basis of impact and urgency. Signals demand solutions that are forward-looking and data-driven. Noise must be managed, contained, and resolved without allowing it to eclipse the broader mandate of governance. Public office is not merely about surviving the political cycle. It is about delivering outcomes that endure beyond it.

In the end, the measure of leadership is not how loudly it responds to noise, but how clearly it listens to signals.

For comments, email him at darren.dejesus@gmail.com.