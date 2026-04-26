Sandiganbayan weighs P1-B payback offer in Revilla bail case

A P1-billion restitution offer from a former public works official has emerged as a central point of contention in the bail hearings of former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., with defense attorneys arguing the move identifies the witness, not the senator, as the scheme's primary architect.

During a hearing before the Sandiganbayan Third Division, Associate Justice Ronald Moreno questioned former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo regarding his proposal to return the massive sum to the government. The offer is a condition for Bernardo’s admission as a state witness.

Defense counsel Reody Anthony Balisi challenged Bernardo's status as a mere whistleblower, suggesting a minor participant could not possibly produce P1 billion.

"You cannot return such a large amount if you were not at the center of the money's movement," Balisi said during cross-examination.

At one point, Balisi pointedly asked, "Are you the mastermind?" citing Bernardo’s deep involvement in alleged irregularities surrounding flood control projects.

Third Division Presiding Justice Karl Miranda noted the public scrutiny surrounding the witness, telling Bernardo that protesters outside the office have frequently labeled him the "mastermind" while proclaiming Revilla's innocence.

The prosecution presented Bernardo to establish "strong evidence of guilt," the legal threshold required to deny bail for capital offenses. However, the defense argued that the ₱1-billion offer proves Bernardo has a personal motive to cooperate to avoid prosecution.

Revilla's legal team maintained that subsequent testimonies from other Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials failed to link the former senator to the alleged misuse of funds.

A DPWH regional director and two engineers, identified as Alcantara and Paul Cortez, testified on project implementation and documentation. While they detailed how the system functioned, the defense noted that none of the three witnesses provided firsthand accounts of Revilla’s participation in the anomalies.

Instead, the defense argued their testimonies highlighted the influence held by Bernardo, who oversaw project stages from planning to execution.

The defense also dismissed the testimonies of Bernardo’s driver and staff aide, characterizing their statements as mere echoes of their employer’s claims regarding the delivery of cash-filled boxes to Revilla.

"The prosecution’s case relies heavily on a single witness whose credibility is now under scrutiny," the defense team said in a statement, adding that the ₱1-billion offer is a sign of deep-seated involvement rather than simple cooperation.

The Sandiganbayan is expected to rule soon on whether the evidence meets the constitutional standard to continue Revilla's detention without bail.