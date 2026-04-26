PRO-10 on full alert for Miss Universe Phl

PRO-10 spokesperson Maj. Joann Navarro said police visibility has been intensified not only at the main venue but also in strategic areas across the region. “Additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure peace and order and to safeguard candidates, visitors, and spectators,” Navarro said.

Cops have beefed up their presence along major thoroughfares, transport terminals, seaports and other convergence points where large crowds are expected. The full alert status is being enforced in coordination with the Misamis Occidental local government and other security agencies to deter potential threats and ensure a smooth flow of activities.

“We assure the public that PRO-10 remains ready to provide security coverage until the conclusion of activities on April 26,” Navarro added.

The semis mark another major gathering hosted in the region, and law enforcers vowed to deliver a safe environment for all attendees.