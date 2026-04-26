Philippine powerlifters win 36 medals in Hainan

Among the medalists were Adrian Perillo, James de Luna, Juan Teodoro Zabala, Jose Virgil Perez, Ryant Relos, Emilio Florendo, Audrick Khong Hun, John Sorima, Rayven Villasotes, Anya Pinzon, Jomara Chan and Clara Buenconsejo.

Relos, Chan and Pinzon each established new records, while the Philippines captured Best Team honors in the Men’s Open and Men’s Masters I divisions.

Jose Virgil Perez was named Best Lifter, with first-time international competitor Zabala placing third in the same category.

“Every delegate was able to bring home a medal for the country. We hope this sets the tone for our international calendar this year,” PAP president Filippo Scarlata said.

The Philippines topped the Men’s Open division with 40 points, ahead of Thailand’s 31, and ruled the Men’s Masters I division via superior lift scores after tying Malaysia.