Minesweeper clearing Hormuz

The German navy’s “Fulda” will be deployed “in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.

The aim is to make a “significant and and visible contribution to an international coalition seeking to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

Minesweepers are specialized vessels used to detect and set off naval mines.

The ship will be stationed with a crew of about 45. But any deployment in the strait will only happen after “a lasting end in hostilities” and approval from the German parliament’s lower house.

The war in Iran began on 28 February with air strikes by the US and Israel.

In response, the Iranian army effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one fifth of global oil shipments usually pass, leading to a rise in energy prices.