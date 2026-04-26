Lacson urges senators to stay impartial ahead of possible Sara impeachment trial

“We must understand that we should not be perceived as part of the prosecution or defense panel. We must listen to the prosecution teams and the cross-examinations of the prosecution witnesses by the defense team and vice versa - all while taking down notes to help us reach an informed decision,” Lacson said.

He added that senators should only speak during the trial to raise clarificatory questions and must refrain from sounding like advocates for either side.

“We cannot sound like members of the prosecution or defense panel—that would not be good,” he said.

The senator also noted that discussions are expected within the chamber regarding the possible trial, including a proposed schedule that would balance legislative duties with impeachment proceedings.

Lacson expressed sympathy for Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who would preside over the trial if it proceeds, citing the demanding role of ruling on objections from both parties.

“SP Sotto has a heavy load on his shoulders. I can only sympathize with him because he potentially must rule whether to sustain or overrule objections to questions by either prosecution or defense,” Lacson said.

For his part, Lacson said he would rely solely on evidence and the rules governing impeachment trials in making his judgment.

He added that he has been undergoing tutorials on courtroom procedures in preparation.

“I will be fair, that's why I don't comment on the merits of the issue. I will follow whatever evidence will come out, along with the rules of the impeachment proceedings. I will not look at any other factors,” he said.