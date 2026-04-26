Imee pushes to delay Barangay, SK polls amid cost concerns

She said higher fares and fuel prices during this time could discourage voters from making the trip home.

“All Souls' Day is important for Filipinos to pay their respects to the dead, but because of increasing travel expenses, it may discourage others from going home, let alone to vote,” Marcos said in a statement on Sunday.

The senator emphasized that while barangay and youth elections are essential to grassroots democracy, current economic pressures, particularly an ongoing oil crisis, could significantly reduce voter turnout.

She warned that marginalized sectors and voters registered outside their place of residence would be most affected.

Marcos added that postponing the polls would give voters more time to transfer their registration, reducing the need for costly travel on election day.

She also pointed to the financial burden of holding the elections, noting that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has estimated the cost of the BSKE at P16 billion, excluding additional expenses for support from the Philippine National Police, the Department of Education, and local government units.

“These funds may be better directed toward urgent needs such as economic relief, basic services, and crisis response,” she said.

The proposed delay, she added, would also ensure continuity in barangay leadership, allowing local officials to remain focused on community concerns amid economic challenges.