Heart of the fiesta

I recently heard a story from a barangay volunteer who, despite having very little, still found a way to make a contribution during last year’s fiesta. She could not afford a full spread, but she prepared a simple pancit dish and placed it outside her home with a handwritten sign: “Para sa kahit sinong gusto makisalo” (For whoever wants a share).” By midday, the dish was gone — not out of abundance, but because of her willingness to share what she had. That, to me, is the true spirit of fiesta.

In another part of the city, a group of young people organized a small feeding program alongside the celebrations. Instead of focusing only on the festivities, they chose to include street children who often watched from the sidelines. They pooled their allowances, cooked together, and made sure that the children felt seen, included, and valued. It was not a grand gesture, but it was deeply human.

These stories remind us that generosity is not measured by how much we give, but by how much love we put into giving. At a time when life can feel fast and transactional, fiestas ground us. They remind us that our heritage is not just about tradition; it is compassion in action.