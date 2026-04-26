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Davao City youths recognized

THE Global Youth Summit trophy for winning sustainable solutions designed by youths from Asian countries.
THE Global Youth Summit trophy for winning sustainable solutions designed by youths from Asian countries. ILLUSTRATION BY GEMINI
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Three students from Davao City have been recognized for their green initiatives during the Actions for Earth-Global Youth Summit 2026 held at Wyndham Hotel, Davao City on 26 to 30 March.

Kayden Axel M. Maglangit, a Grade 6 student of Davao City Special School, placed second in the Junior Category of sustainable solutions to protect children, fresh water and the natural environment for his project “Smart Pavement: Maximizing Land for Responsible Energy.”

In the Senior Category, Jastine P. Suan from the University of Mindanao won the second place with Project Soilmates: Scrap to Sprout Initiative, with Von B. Jabagaton, an alumnus of the University of Immaculate Concepcion, winning third place for his project “Green Circles.”

THE Global Youth Summit trophy for winning sustainable solutions designed by youths from Asian countries.
Students create waste hotspot tracker
Actions for Earth-Global Youth Summit 2026
environmental innovation projects
youth-led climate solutions

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