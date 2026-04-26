Davao City youths recognized

Three students from Davao City have been recognized for their green initiatives during the Actions for Earth-Global Youth Summit 2026 held at Wyndham Hotel, Davao City on 26 to 30 March.

Kayden Axel M. Maglangit, a Grade 6 student of Davao City Special School, placed second in the Junior Category of sustainable solutions to protect children, fresh water and the natural environment for his project “Smart Pavement: Maximizing Land for Responsible Energy.”

In the Senior Category, Jastine P. Suan from the University of Mindanao won the second place with Project Soilmates: Scrap to Sprout Initiative, with Von B. Jabagaton, an alumnus of the University of Immaculate Concepcion, winning third place for his project “Green Circles.”