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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (27 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You do not need to pretend. Your true self is what is loved.

Health: Avoid salty and oily foods.

Career: You will receive praise from your boss.

Wealth: A sudden blessing may arrive. Use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Place a white crystal bowl on the altar for peace and purification.

OX

Love: Do not get hurt easily by jokes. Sometimes you also need to laugh.

Health: Homemade food is better than eating out today.

Career: A new responsibility is coming. There is a high chance of promotion.

Wealth: A debt that is coming will also be paid soon.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a gold charm bracelet for luck and success.

TIGER

Love: Sometimes you also need space so your partner can miss you.

Health: Drink plenty of water, especially in hot weather.

Career: There is something you need to finish before the weekend. Move quickly.

Wealth: Avoid luxury spending today. There are more important needs.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in your workspace for good fortune and positive energy.

RABBIT

Love: Give small surprises. Even simple ones can make the heart happy.

Health: Eat leafy vegetables. Good for digestion.

Career: The day is stable. Continue your focus.

Wealth: A deal or payment will go in your favor.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Now that Ghost Month has ended, it is a good time to resign, accept a new job, or launch a passion project. Use a Feng Shui dragon charm for career luck.

DRAGON

Love: Misunderstandings can be fixed if you stay calm first.

Health: Rest if tired. Do not force your body.

Career: A coworker will become your partner in a task.

Wealth: An unexpected simple blessing will come.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Place a fortune plant near your window for good luck.

SNAKE

Love: A secret admirer likes you. You will notice them soon.

Health: Keep your feet dry, especially during the rainy season.

Career: It is better to finish all tasks as early as now.

Wealth: If you are buying online, make sure the seller is verified.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Light sandalwood incense to cleanse the energy in your home.

HORSE

Love: Your partner is going through something. Show that you are there for them.

Health: Watch out for shoulder pain, possibly due to stress or posture.

Career: You need to fix your system or schedule. Do it now.

Wealth: It is a good day to budget and plan for the next week.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: If you feel tired in your current job, try job hunting this week. Clear your desk using citrus essential oil spray.

GOAT

Love: Old memories may return. Let go of sadness and open your heart to something new.

Health: Eat warm food like soup for comfort during rainy weather.

Career: An unexpected task will come. You can handle it, just do not panic.

Wealth: You may receive freebies or tokens from a friend.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place an elephant figurine in your room as a symbol of protection and wisdom.

MONKEY

Love: Understanding will deepen today if you are willing to listen.

Health: Do not let your back get cold as it may cause muscle strain.

Career: A new responsibility is coming. See it as an opportunity.

Wealth: You may receive a bonus or additional allowance.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a wealth bowl in the living room for continuous flow of money.

ROOSTER

Love: If you need to clarify something, do it gently.

Health: Keep your hands and nails clean.

Career: A challenge will come, but teamwork can handle it.

Wealth: Avoid sudden spending. Wait for the right timing.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 6 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Place a six-rod metal wind chime at the main door for protection against bad luck.

DOG

Love: A sudden sweet gesture from someone you are thinking about. Do not miss the moment.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals for better safety and nutrition.

Career: A schedule adjustment is needed, but it will be for your own good.

Wealth: Avoid borrowing money today. Practice restraint and save.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a jade stone in your bag for steady and long-term luck.

PIG

Love: The day has good vibes. Plan a simple bonding moment.

Health: Take vitamin C and avoid getting caught in rain.

Career: You may meet someone who can become your mentor.

Wealth: A deal may be finalized. Your income feels stable.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a crystal lotus near the window for clarity and peace.

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