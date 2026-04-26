Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You do not need to pretend. Your true self is what is loved.
Health: Avoid salty and oily foods.
Career: You will receive praise from your boss.
Wealth: A sudden blessing may arrive. Use it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Place a white crystal bowl on the altar for peace and purification.
OX
Love: Do not get hurt easily by jokes. Sometimes you also need to laugh.
Health: Homemade food is better than eating out today.
Career: A new responsibility is coming. There is a high chance of promotion.
Wealth: A debt that is coming will also be paid soon.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a gold charm bracelet for luck and success.
TIGER
Love: Sometimes you also need space so your partner can miss you.
Health: Drink plenty of water, especially in hot weather.
Career: There is something you need to finish before the weekend. Move quickly.
Wealth: Avoid luxury spending today. There are more important needs.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in your workspace for good fortune and positive energy.
RABBIT
Love: Give small surprises. Even simple ones can make the heart happy.
Health: Eat leafy vegetables. Good for digestion.
Career: The day is stable. Continue your focus.
Wealth: A deal or payment will go in your favor.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Now that Ghost Month has ended, it is a good time to resign, accept a new job, or launch a passion project. Use a Feng Shui dragon charm for career luck.
DRAGON
Love: Misunderstandings can be fixed if you stay calm first.
Health: Rest if tired. Do not force your body.
Career: A coworker will become your partner in a task.
Wealth: An unexpected simple blessing will come.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Place a fortune plant near your window for good luck.
SNAKE
Love: A secret admirer likes you. You will notice them soon.
Health: Keep your feet dry, especially during the rainy season.
Career: It is better to finish all tasks as early as now.
Wealth: If you are buying online, make sure the seller is verified.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Light sandalwood incense to cleanse the energy in your home.
HORSE
Love: Your partner is going through something. Show that you are there for them.
Health: Watch out for shoulder pain, possibly due to stress or posture.
Career: You need to fix your system or schedule. Do it now.
Wealth: It is a good day to budget and plan for the next week.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: If you feel tired in your current job, try job hunting this week. Clear your desk using citrus essential oil spray.
GOAT
Love: Old memories may return. Let go of sadness and open your heart to something new.
Health: Eat warm food like soup for comfort during rainy weather.
Career: An unexpected task will come. You can handle it, just do not panic.
Wealth: You may receive freebies or tokens from a friend.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place an elephant figurine in your room as a symbol of protection and wisdom.
MONKEY
Love: Understanding will deepen today if you are willing to listen.
Health: Do not let your back get cold as it may cause muscle strain.
Career: A new responsibility is coming. See it as an opportunity.
Wealth: You may receive a bonus or additional allowance.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a wealth bowl in the living room for continuous flow of money.
ROOSTER
Love: If you need to clarify something, do it gently.
Health: Keep your hands and nails clean.
Career: A challenge will come, but teamwork can handle it.
Wealth: Avoid sudden spending. Wait for the right timing.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 6 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Place a six-rod metal wind chime at the main door for protection against bad luck.
DOG
Love: A sudden sweet gesture from someone you are thinking about. Do not miss the moment.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals for better safety and nutrition.
Career: A schedule adjustment is needed, but it will be for your own good.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing money today. Practice restraint and save.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a jade stone in your bag for steady and long-term luck.
PIG
Love: The day has good vibes. Plan a simple bonding moment.
Health: Take vitamin C and avoid getting caught in rain.
Career: You may meet someone who can become your mentor.
Wealth: A deal may be finalized. Your income feels stable.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a crystal lotus near the window for clarity and peace.