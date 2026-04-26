Bong Go honors volunteer responders at RECON convention in Davao City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the 34th National Convention of the Radio Emergency Communication Operation Network (RECON) Philippines Inc. on Saturday, 25 April, in Davao City, where he recognized the organization and its volunteer members for their role in emergency communication, disaster response, and community service.
Held at the Convention Hall of the Agdao Public Market in Davao City, the convention gathered nearly 300 volunteer members from various chapters across the country, including Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Basilan. The event was hosted by the RECON Davao Cluster and carried the theme, "Connected in Service, Empowering Response."
"Ang inyong kontribusyon sa ating lipunan ay hindi matatawaran. Kayo yung tumutulong sa panahon ng sakuna, panahon ng sunog, panahon ng baha. Kayo pa rin yung mga first responders. Salamat po sa inyong kontribusyon sa bayan," Go said.
Go also thanked the volunteers and the public for the trust and support extended to him in previous elections, saying this allowed him to continue his work in the Senate.
"Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa inyong tulong, sa inyong tiwala, at suporta sa akin. Sa pagtulong ninyo, kay Tatay Digong, naging senador po ako noong 2019. At ngayong 2025, ginawa ninyo akong number one na senador sa buong Pilipinas. Maraming salamat sa inyong patuloy na suporta at tiwala," he said.
The senator also underscored the discipline and personal sacrifice required of volunteer responders, noting that their work demands time, readiness, and sincere concern for others. He linked their service to the value of malasakit, which he said must guide efforts to help fellow Filipinos.
"For almost four decades, RECON Philippines has stood as a symbol of volunteerism, discipline, and commitment to public service. Hindi madali ang maging volunteer responder. It requires time, sacrifice, and a genuine heart to serve others. Alam ninyo, 'yun palagi ang word sa akin, malasakit. 'Yun yung pagse-serbisyo natin. Dapat mayroon tayong malasakit at pagmamahal sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ganoon din po ang mga ginagawa ninyo," Go said.
Recognizing the members present, Go thanked them for continuing to serve without expecting anything in return.
Turning to the convention theme, Go said "Connected in Service, Empowering Response" reflected the importance of communication, coordination, and shared purpose in emergency response and public service. He said such connection strengthens the ability of volunteers and communities to respond more effectively to different challenges.
During the program, Go also recognized RECON Philippines national officers led by National President Winston Abubakar, National Vice President Internal Arnold Jugan, National Vice President External Susanilo Malikay, National Treasurer Rogelio Susalo Sr., and National Treasurer Sayadi Paradji Jr.
Go likewise recognized other RECON officers and personnel. He also thanked participants from different RECON regions who joined the gathering.
Go, who serves as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, then shared that his priorities for the next three years include Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers.
"Ang Malasakit Center, one-stop shop. Batas na siya. Karapatan na ng bawat Pilipino na humingi ng tulong sa gobyerno. Hindi na siya sari-sariling pila. One-stop shop lang siya. Lalapit na lang sa isang kuwarto para makahingi ng tulong sa gobyerno," he added.
Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.
As of now, 167 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health (DOH) reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 17 million Filipinos.
The senator also cited the Super Health Center initiative as part of his continuing health agenda, saying such facilities help bring basic services closer to communities, including laboratory and X-ray services.
To illustrate the importance of accessible healthcare facilities, Go recalled visiting a Super Health Center in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, where he saw how distance from medical care can become critical for residents in remote areas.
Go then shared an encounter from the visit involving a mother who had given birth, saying such moments show the real meaning of service in communities.
From that experience, Go returned to the lesson he said he learned from former president Rodrigo Duterte, emphasizing service that reaches people directly and puts ordinary Filipinos first.
"Doon ko natutunan kay Tatay Digong na ang serbisyo, diretso sa puso. Diretso sa kasing-kasing. Hindi naman bumubuhay ang politika. Ang bumubuhay sa atin ay serbisyo," Go said.
He said Duterte had repeatedly reminded him to prioritize the poor, the people, and the country.
"Sabi ni Tatay Digong sa akin, 'Unahin mo yung mga mahihirap. Unahin mo ang interes ng Pilipino. At unahin mo ang interes ng bayan.' 'Yun po, palagi niyang pinaalala sa akin," he said.
As he neared the end of his speech, Go again praised RECON members, saying people remember those who come to their aid in times of need. He said this is the kind of service the organization has provided to communities.
"Natuto ako kay Tatay Digong. Kapag tinulungan mo ang tao sa panahon na kailangan ka nila, hindi ka nila makakalimutan. Tulad ng RECON, sa panahon na kailangan ang inyong trabaho, nandiyan kayo. Hindi kayo makakalimutan ng mga natulungan ninyo. Salamat sa inyo, RECON," he said.
Go ended his message by urging the volunteers to keep doing good for others while they have the opportunity to serve, adding that he would continue serving Filipinos.
"Mga kaibigan, gawin natin kung ano ang kaya nating gawin para sa ating kapwa. Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano ang kabutihan na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," Go said.
"Ako ang inyong senador, Kuya Bong Go. Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he added.
"Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Mabuhay ang RECON Philippines. Mabuhay kayong lahat," he concluded.