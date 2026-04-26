Bong Go honors volunteer responders at RECON convention in Davao City

"Ang inyong kontribusyon sa ating lipunan ay hindi matatawaran. Kayo yung tumutulong sa panahon ng sakuna, panahon ng sunog, panahon ng baha. Kayo pa rin yung mga first responders. Salamat po sa inyong kontribusyon sa bayan," Go said.

Go also thanked the volunteers and the public for the trust and support extended to him in previous elections, saying this allowed him to continue his work in the Senate.

"Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa inyong tulong, sa inyong tiwala, at suporta sa akin. Sa pagtulong ninyo, kay Tatay Digong, naging senador po ako noong 2019. At ngayong 2025, ginawa ninyo akong number one na senador sa buong Pilipinas. Maraming salamat sa inyong patuloy na suporta at tiwala," he said.

The senator also underscored the discipline and personal sacrifice required of volunteer responders, noting that their work demands time, readiness, and sincere concern for others. He linked their service to the value of malasakit, which he said must guide efforts to help fellow Filipinos.

"For almost four decades, RECON Philippines has stood as a symbol of volunteerism, discipline, and commitment to public service. Hindi madali ang maging volunteer responder. It requires time, sacrifice, and a genuine heart to serve others. Alam ninyo, 'yun palagi ang word sa akin, malasakit. 'Yun yung pagse-serbisyo natin. Dapat mayroon tayong malasakit at pagmamahal sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ganoon din po ang mga ginagawa ninyo," Go said.

Recognizing the members present, Go thanked them for continuing to serve without expecting anything in return.

Turning to the convention theme, Go said "Connected in Service, Empowering Response" reflected the importance of communication, coordination, and shared purpose in emergency response and public service. He said such connection strengthens the ability of volunteers and communities to respond more effectively to different challenges.

During the program, Go also recognized RECON Philippines national officers led by National President Winston Abubakar, National Vice President Internal Arnold Jugan, National Vice President External Susanilo Malikay, National Treasurer Rogelio Susalo Sr., and National Treasurer Sayadi Paradji Jr.

Go likewise recognized other RECON officers and personnel. He also thanked participants from different RECON regions who joined the gathering.

Go, who serves as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, then shared that his priorities for the next three years include Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers.

"Ang Malasakit Center, one-stop shop. Batas na siya. Karapatan na ng bawat Pilipino na humingi ng tulong sa gobyerno. Hindi na siya sari-sariling pila. One-stop shop lang siya. Lalapit na lang sa isang kuwarto para makahingi ng tulong sa gobyerno," he added.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

As of now, 167 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health (DOH) reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 17 million Filipinos.