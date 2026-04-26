2 Americans killed in Negros clash—NTF-ELCAC

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Sunday confirmed that two American nationals were among those killed in the 19 April 2026 armed encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental, and urged Filipinos abroad to remain vigilant.
Authorities identified the fatalities as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem, who were among the 19 New People’s Army combatants killed in the clash. Officials said both individuals reportedly arrived in the Philippines separately in late March before traveling to Negros Occidental, where the encounter occurred.
NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Ernesto Torres Jr. said the deaths highlight the risks of foreign nationals being drawn into local armed conflicts. “These facts point to a disturbing convergence: foreign nationals in a live combat setting, where the risks are immediate and the consequences irreversible,” he said.
Torres urged Filipino communities overseas, particularly in the United States, to exercise caution and avoid engagements that may expose them to dangerous situations beyond lawful advocacy.
“With all 19 NPA combatants now identified and their remains returned to their families, the focus must now turn to preventing similar incidents,” he added, emphasizing the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and safeguarding lives.