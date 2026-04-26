2 Americans killed in Negros clash—NTF-ELCAC

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Sunday confirmed that two American nationals were among those killed in the 19 April 2026 armed encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental, and urged Filipinos abroad to remain vigilant.

Authorities identified the fatalities as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem, who were among the 19 New People’s Army combatants killed in the clash. Officials said both individuals reportedly arrived in the Philippines separately in late March before traveling to Negros Occidental, where the encounter occurred.