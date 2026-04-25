Palestinians hold elections

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m.

Agence France-Presse footage from Al-Bireh in the West Bank and Deir el-Balah in Gaza showed election officials in polling stations as Palestinians came to cast ballots.

Most electoral lists are aligned with president Mahmud Abbas’s secular-nationalist Fatah party or feature candidates running as independents.

There are no lists affiliated with Fatah’s archrival Hamas, which controls nearly half of the Gaza Strip.

In most cities, Fatah-backed tickets will run against independent lists headed by candidates from factions such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (Marxist-Leninist).

“We must see change every four years through elections... We can’t change the situation but we hope to replace people... people who might be better and help develop the community,” said Khalid Eid, 55, after he voted in Al-Bireah.

Municipal councils are responsible for basic services such as water, sanitation and local infrastructure and do not enact legislation.

The Palestinian Authority faces widespread criticism over corruption, stagnation and declining legitimacy.

Western and regional donors have increasingly tied financial and diplomatic support to visible reforms, particularly at the local governance level, as national elections remain frozen.