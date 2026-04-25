LRT-2 offering free parking at Santolan

According to Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez, the agency continues to look for ways to assist motorists and passengers.

Aside from the 50 percent fare discount on LRT-2, parking fees for motorists will also be waived.

Free parking will be available daily from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

To avail themselves of the free parking, motorists must secure a parking stub from security personnel, have it validated at the Passenger Assistance Office of Santolan Station, and present it at the exit before leaving.