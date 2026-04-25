LRT-2 offering free parking at Santolan

The Department of Transportation will open free parking for passengers using the LRT-2 at Santolan Station starting on Monday, 27 April.
The initiative aims to encourage vehicle owners to use commuter trains and help reduce fuel expenses amid the ongoing oil crisis in the Middle East.
According to Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez, the agency continues to look for ways to assist motorists and passengers.
Aside from the 50 percent fare discount on LRT-2, parking fees for motorists will also be waived.
Free parking will be available daily from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
To avail themselves of the free parking, motorists must secure a parking stub from security personnel, have it validated at the Passenger Assistance Office of Santolan Station, and present it at the exit before leaving.