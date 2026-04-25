Fuel spikes and the impending poverty surge

Informal settlements line the edge of the container port area in Manila, as seen from a pedestrian overpass along Mel Lopez Boulevard. A recent study by the government think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies warns that the current oil crisis could push over 1.3 million more Filipinos into poverty as rising fuel costs lead to an immediate spike in the cost of rice, fish, meat, and vegetables.

Informal settlements line the edge of the container port area in Manila, as seen from a pedestrian overpass along Mel Lopez Boulevard. A recent study by the government think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies warns that the current oil crisis could push over 1.3 million more Filipinos into poverty as rising fuel costs lead to an immediate spike in the cost of rice, fish, meat, and vegetables.











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