El Niño safety nets for farmers rolled out

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government has activated a package of safety nets to cushion the impact of El Niño on farmers in hinterland barangays, a top official said Thursday.
City agriculturist Ernie Daba Jr. said Task Force El Niño, a dedicated group monitoring the dry spell, is coordinating response efforts and farmer support. As early as October 2023, the City Agriculturist’s Office had advised farmers in non‑irrigated areas to delay planting to avoid total crop loss.
For the city’s about 900 irrigated farmlands, farmers were encouraged to shift to drought‑resistant crops and vegetables to sustain production despite scarce rainfall. The city is also working to sustain irrigation and has been providing water augmentation pumps to ensure a steady supply for remaining crops.
Daba said the agricultural sector has benefited from roughly P113.8 million in national government support for about 11,385 recipients, including farmers who may not fall under the poorest categories but are still affected by the prolonged dry conditions.
Farmers have also been urged to register with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to receive indemnity for El Niño‑related damage. Authorities said this will help farmers recover faster from crop losses and maintain food production.
As of late April 2026, climate models indicate a 79 percent probability of another El Niño developing by mid‑year, underscoring the need for sustained mitigation measures and long‑term climate adaptation in the city’s agricultural communities.