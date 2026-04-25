El Niño safety nets for farmers rolled out

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city government has activated a package of safety nets to cushion the impact of El Niño on farmers in hinterland barangays, a top official said Thursday.

City agriculturist Ernie Daba Jr. said Task Force El Niño, a dedicated group monitoring the dry spell, is coordinating response efforts and farmer support. As early as October 2023, the City Agriculturist’s Office had advised farmers in non‑irrigated areas to delay planting to avoid total crop loss.