Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Your partner wants to ask something, but lacks the courage. Create a safe space for them to open up and share their thoughts.

Health: Get enough rest; your mind doesn’t always have to be on alert.

Career: If you’re waiting for the result of an application or proposal, good news seems to be on the way.

Wealth: A client or buyer you’ve long been waiting for will finally show up.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a green plant or lucky bamboo in the north corner of your home.