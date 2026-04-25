Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Your partner wants to ask something, but lacks the courage. Create a safe space for them to open up and share their thoughts.
Health: Get enough rest; your mind doesn’t always have to be on alert.
Career: If you’re waiting for the result of an application or proposal, good news seems to be on the way.
Wealth: A client or buyer you’ve long been waiting for will finally show up.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a green plant or lucky bamboo in the north corner of your home.
OX
Love: Be careful with sarcasm — it may come across differently to someone close to you.
Health: Take time to stretch in the afternoon to avoid back pain.
Career: Someone admires your hard work and plans to recommend you.
Wealth: A good day to review your insurance, savings, and debts.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 6
Advice: Keep a violet amethyst in your pocket or bag.
TIGER
Love: If someone is intentionally not reaching out, ask yourself if you’re still the person they want to talk to.
Health: Eat warm soup, especially when you’re feeling heavy or tired.
Career: A new proposal will catch the attention of higher-ups.
Wealth: Don’t rush into buying a new gadget.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Keep the southeast corner of your home bright and airy.
RABBIT
Love: Love isn’t just about excitement — it’s also about carrying weight together.
Health: Take care of your lungs; avoid burning incense in enclosed spaces.
Career: Your day will go smoothly, and more people are starting to like your approach to work.
Wealth: A venture you started looks promising.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 1
Advice: Place a tan cloth under your cellphone or tablet while working.
DRAGON
Love: There’s hidden resentment. If you feel something has changed, ask directly but gently.
Health: Drinking herbal teas will help calm your body and mind.
Career: There will be distractions, but you’ll still be able to finish what needs to be done.
Wealth: This is your chance to organize your budget for All Saints’ Day and the holidays.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
Advice: Place a gold coin bowl on the altar or under your table.
SNAKE
Love: There’s understanding even without words — your connection is deep.
Health: A good day for a cleansing ritual or a relaxing bath.
Career: You’ll receive praise, even in a simple way.
Wealth: A money issue will be resolved, easing your mind.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Keep the northwest corner of your room tidy. Place a blue crystal on your desk.
HORSE
Love: If you’re uncertain about a relationship, listen to your body — it’s the first to absorb stress.
Health: Time for a massage or stretching routine; tension has built up.
Career: Your meeting or report will have a good outcome. Prepare for the next step.
Wealth: Expect an unexpected gift or freebie — small but lucky.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
Advice: Put a red charm in your bag for protection and focus.
GOAT
Love: Someone is jealous but not saying anything. Talk about it before it gets worse.
Health: Keep your meals warm; avoid too much cold or instant food.
Career: Someone might want to collaborate on your idea.
Wealth: You’ll receive something you thought you had to pay for, but it’s actually free.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place a green pouch in your office drawer.
MONKEY
Love: The effort seems one-sided. Assess where you should be true to yourself.
Health: Take vitamin C and limit long exposure to gadgets.
Career: You’re close to finishing a major task — keep going.
Wealth: Be cautious of incoming “promos” or “deals” that seem like scams.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a yellow sticky note with a positive word (“Peace,” “Wealth,” “Love”) on your work desk.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone will confess their feelings to you unexpectedly — be clear with your response.
Health: Make it a habit to walk during break time; your body needs movement.
Career: Be careful about being too honest — not everyone can handle blunt words.
Wealth: You’ll gain a small profit from a favor or referral.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 7
Advice: Place a brown stone beside your cash register if you own a store.
DOG
Love: You’re not the only one struggling. They might also be quietly hurting.
Health: Stay hydrated; your fatigue comes from mental tension.
Career: It’s time to organize your piled-up files or documents.
Wealth: A lucky day for promoting your products online.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Keep a silver mirror coin in your pocket.
PIG
Love: A reunion with an old friend with romantic tension may happen — it’s up to you if you’ll reopen that chapter.
Health: Take a break from cold drinks and air conditioning; your body is more sensitive now.
Career: Someone wants to make up for their past shortcomings in the team — give them a chance.
Wealth: Start saving for All Saints’ Day and Christmas.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 9
Advice: Place a pink cloth under the altar or candle for emotional healing.