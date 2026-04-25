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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (26 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Your partner wants to ask something, but lacks the courage. Create a safe space for them to open up and share their thoughts.

Health: Get enough rest; your mind doesn’t always have to be on alert.

Career: If you’re waiting for the result of an application or proposal, good news seems to be on the way.

Wealth: A client or buyer you’ve long been waiting for will finally show up.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a green plant or lucky bamboo in the north corner of your home.

OX

Love: Be careful with sarcasm — it may come across differently to someone close to you.

Health: Take time to stretch in the afternoon to avoid back pain.

Career: Someone admires your hard work and plans to recommend you.

Wealth: A good day to review your insurance, savings, and debts.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a violet amethyst in your pocket or bag.

TIGER

Love: If someone is intentionally not reaching out, ask yourself if you’re still the person they want to talk to.

Health: Eat warm soup, especially when you’re feeling heavy or tired.

Career: A new proposal will catch the attention of higher-ups.

Wealth: Don’t rush into buying a new gadget.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Keep the southeast corner of your home bright and airy.

RABBIT

Love: Love isn’t just about excitement — it’s also about carrying weight together.

Health: Take care of your lungs; avoid burning incense in enclosed spaces.

Career: Your day will go smoothly, and more people are starting to like your approach to work.

Wealth: A venture you started looks promising.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 1

Advice: Place a tan cloth under your cellphone or tablet while working.

DRAGON

Love: There’s hidden resentment. If you feel something has changed, ask directly but gently.

Health: Drinking herbal teas will help calm your body and mind.

Career: There will be distractions, but you’ll still be able to finish what needs to be done.

Wealth: This is your chance to organize your budget for All Saints’ Day and the holidays.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Place a gold coin bowl on the altar or under your table.

SNAKE

Love: There’s understanding even without words — your connection is deep.

Health: A good day for a cleansing ritual or a relaxing bath.

Career: You’ll receive praise, even in a simple way.

Wealth: A money issue will be resolved, easing your mind.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Keep the northwest corner of your room tidy. Place a blue crystal on your desk.

HORSE

Love: If you’re uncertain about a relationship, listen to your body — it’s the first to absorb stress.

Health: Time for a massage or stretching routine; tension has built up.

Career: Your meeting or report will have a good outcome. Prepare for the next step.

Wealth: Expect an unexpected gift or freebie — small but lucky.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

Advice: Put a red charm in your bag for protection and focus.

GOAT

Love: Someone is jealous but not saying anything. Talk about it before it gets worse.

Health: Keep your meals warm; avoid too much cold or instant food.

Career: Someone might want to collaborate on your idea.

Wealth: You’ll receive something you thought you had to pay for, but it’s actually free.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place a green pouch in your office drawer.

MONKEY

Love: The effort seems one-sided. Assess where you should be true to yourself.

Health: Take vitamin C and limit long exposure to gadgets.

Career: You’re close to finishing a major task — keep going.

Wealth: Be cautious of incoming “promos” or “deals” that seem like scams.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a yellow sticky note with a positive word (“Peace,” “Wealth,” “Love”) on your work desk.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone will confess their feelings to you unexpectedly — be clear with your response.

Health: Make it a habit to walk during break time; your body needs movement.

Career: Be careful about being too honest — not everyone can handle blunt words.

Wealth: You’ll gain a small profit from a favor or referral.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 7

Advice: Place a brown stone beside your cash register if you own a store.

DOG

Love: You’re not the only one struggling. They might also be quietly hurting.

Health: Stay hydrated; your fatigue comes from mental tension.

Career: It’s time to organize your piled-up files or documents.

Wealth: A lucky day for promoting your products online.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a silver mirror coin in your pocket.

PIG

Love: A reunion with an old friend with romantic tension may happen — it’s up to you if you’ll reopen that chapter.

Health: Take a break from cold drinks and air conditioning; your body is more sensitive now.

Career: Someone wants to make up for their past shortcomings in the team — give them a chance.

Wealth: Start saving for All Saints’ Day and Christmas.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Place a pink cloth under the altar or candle for emotional healing.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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