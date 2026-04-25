Clash claims Fil-Am activist

“He is a well-loved community member who for decades was involved with the Filipino community — whether through his parents’ Filipino restaurant, student clubs in college, arts and cultural organizations, and human rights advocacy groups,” BAYAN-USA said in a statement.

“Having studied Journalism and Asian-American Studies, Lyle strove to take his education beyond the classroom, and use it to listen to and uplift the stories of marginalized communities who had the courage to stand for their rights,” the group said.

BAYAN-USA said that after graduating, Prijoles’ advocacy work brought him back home to the Philippines on several occasions to learn directly from communities facing poverty, hunger, natural disasters and oppression.

State repression alleged

“This spring, Lyle chose to visit the Philippines once more to live with communities in Negros and learn first-hand their daily hardships and experiences under state repression,” the group added.

The Apolinario Gatmaitan Command of the New People’s Army maintained that apart from the small squad of guerrilla fighters led by Roger “Ka Jhong” Fabillar, the rest of the 19 people killed in the encounter were “civilians documenting a peasant activity.”

“Among the casualties were local and foreign journalists and human rights advocates who only carried notebooks, cameras, and the grievances of the poor — tools far more threatening to the status quo than any rifle,” said Maoche Legislador, spokesperson of NPA’s Negros Island Regional Operational Command.

The NPA said the casualties include Roel Sabillo, allegedly a local farmer from Toboso who was working at his uncle’s business during the incident.