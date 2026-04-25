CDO rolls out support programs amid El Niño threat

He said Task Force El Niño, a dedicated group, has been set up to monitor the dry spell and coordinate response efforts.

As early as October 2023, the City Agriculturist’s Office advised farmers in non-irrigated areas to delay planting to avoid total crop loss.

Farmers in the city’s 900 irrigated farmlands have been encouraged to shift to drought-resistant crops and vegetables to sustain production.

The city is actively finding ways to sustain irrigation and providing water augmentation pumps to ensure a steady supply for remaining crops.

Government agencies have also provided direct aid to the city’s agricultural sector. The city received approximately P113.8 million from national government support for roughly 11,385 recipients, including farmers who do not belong to the poorest population but are still affected by the crisis.

Farmers were also encouraged to register with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to receive indemnity for El Niño-related damages.

As of late April 2026, climate models indicate a 79% probability of another El Niño developing by mid-year.