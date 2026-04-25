AIC underscores sustainability, community dev’t commitment

Prioritizing people-centerred initiatives

Beyond infrastructure, AIC also prioritizes people-centered initiatives through partnerships with organizations such as the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation. Through the collaboration, AIC employee-volunteers supported the KALINGA Program by serving meals and spending time with people in underserved communities.

The company said the initiative highlights the importance of care, connection, and community engagement in creating meaningful impact beyond business operations.

Sustainability efforts

As it marked Earth Day, AIC said its sustainability efforts are anchored on building infrastructure that supports economic growth while protecting the environment and uplifting communities.

Through responsible operations and long-term partnerships, the company added, it aims to ensure that present-day progress contributes to a more sustainable future for the next generation.