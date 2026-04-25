AIC underscores sustainability, community dev’t commitment

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) renewed its commitment to sustainability and community engagement as it marked Earth Day, highlighting initiatives across its operations aimed at environmental protection and inclusive development.
The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group said the projects and activities it undertakes reflect a broader push to align business growth with long-term environmental and social responsibility, including developments that emphasize eco-friendly infrastructure.
Prioritizing people-centerred initiatives
Beyond infrastructure, AIC also prioritizes people-centered initiatives through partnerships with organizations such as the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation. Through the collaboration, AIC employee-volunteers supported the KALINGA Program by serving meals and spending time with people in underserved communities.
The company said the initiative highlights the importance of care, connection, and community engagement in creating meaningful impact beyond business operations.
Sustainability efforts
As it marked Earth Day, AIC said its sustainability efforts are anchored on building infrastructure that supports economic growth while protecting the environment and uplifting communities.
Through responsible operations and long-term partnerships, the company added, it aims to ensure that present-day progress contributes to a more sustainable future for the next generation.