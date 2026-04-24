One person granted Trump ‘gold card’ visa so far

US officials have recently approved one person, Lutnick told a US House committee on Thursday.

“And there are hundreds in the queue” who are going through the process, he added.

Applicants also have to pay a $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee, and Lutnick said they would go through a “most serious vetting and analysis.”

The “gold card” residency program charges a $1 million fee for individuals and $2 million for sponsorships by corporations.