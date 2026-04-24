Israel PM says small malignant tumour removed from prostate

"At my last check-up, a tiny spot of less than one centimetre in size was found in the prostate. Tests confirmed a very early-stage malignant tumour with no evidence of spread metastasis," the 76-year-old said.

Netanyahu added that he had undergone "targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it", without saying when.

The premier underwent a "routine colonoscopy" at a hospital in Jerusalem in May of last year, his office said at the time.

He said he had asked for the medical report's release to be delayed for two months to avoid its publication in the midst of the Middle East war, citing concerns about Iran spreading "false propaganda".

The US-Israeli campaign against Iran has been paused since a temporary ceasefire went into effect a little over two weeks ago.

Netanyahu has been admitted to hospital several times since returning to office in December 2022, according to his office.

In March 2024, he underwent hernia surgery, before having the operation on his enlarged prostate in December of the same year.

In July 2023, less than three months before the start of the Gaza war triggered by Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, Netanyahu had a pacemaker implanted after a brief hospitalisation following complaints of dizziness.