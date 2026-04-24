Government workers can wear shirts, shorts

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Tokyo’s metropolitan government is encouraging staff to wear shorts to work to cut reliance on air conditioning, an official said Friday, as concerns grow over high energy costs linked to the Middle East War.

The loosened dress code is part of an upgraded version of “Cool Biz” — an energy-saving initiative started by Japan’s environment ministry in 2005 that encouraged bureaucrats to ditch ties and jackets in summer, and saw some turn up to work in Okinawan-style collared T-shirts.