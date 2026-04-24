Filipino twins separated in complex Saudi surgery

The separation of Filipino conjoined twins Klea Ann and Maurice Ann Misa was successfully carried out in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following a highly complex multi-stage operation led by the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program.

The procedure, performed at King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital under the Ministry of National Guard, began on 23 April 2026 upon the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The twins, joined at the head, had been under medical evaluation since arriving in the Kingdom in May 2025, with doctors citing the case as among the most complex globally due to shared brain structures and other critical conditions.